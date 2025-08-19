Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 19 2025

Italy remains Azerbaijan’s top destination for oil exports

19 August 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to July 2025, Azerbaijan exported 8.43 million tons of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous minerals to Italy, with a total value of $4.42 billion, Azernews reports, according to data from the State Customs Committee.

