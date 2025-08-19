Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 19 2025

Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS]

19 August 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Culture Ministry unveils second phase of professional development training for teachers [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more