Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 19 2025

Sea trade shows mixed trends in early 2025

19 August 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
Sea trade shows mixed trends in early 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan transported 1.4 million tons of cargo via maritime transport, valued at $1.3 billion, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

