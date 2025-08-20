Nakhchivan to modernize transport with electric buses

20 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

The projected cost for purchasing the buses is ₼4.9 million, officials said, highlighting the region’s efforts to modernize its public transportation system with environmentally friendly vehicles.

The vehicles, designed to carry 20–25 passengers, will total 20 units. A key requirement is that the buses be manufactured in 2024–2025. The agency has already begun the necessary preparations to secure the fleet.

The Nakhchivan Automobile Transport Agency plans to order new electric buses, Azernews reports.

