MFA congratulates Afghanistan on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended congratulations to Afghanistan on the country’s Independence Day, celebrated annually on August 19, Azernews reports.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan and its people on the occasion of the Independence Day of Afghanistan! Happy National Day!” the ministry stated in a message shared on social media.

Afghanistan’s Independence Day marks the signing of the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919, also known as the Treaty of Rawalpindi, which granted the country full sovereignty from British influence after the Third Anglo-Afghan War.

Traditionally observed with national celebrations, the day has in recent years been marked in a more subdued manner due to the political and security challenges that have persisted since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.