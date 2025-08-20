Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 20 2025

Azerbaijan’s fabric industry shows strong growth in key segments

20 August 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s fabric industry shows strong growth in key segments
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s textile industry has demonstrated significant growth in the first seven months of 2025, with notable expansion in cotton yarn, fabrics, footwear, and processed leather production, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more