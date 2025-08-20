Carpet Museum to open exhibition 'Carpet Magic Through Echoes of Centuries'

20 August 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

On September 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open the personal exhibition "Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries" by Milena Nabiyeva, prominent artist and member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Azernews reports.

Around 50 art works created by the artist in different periods will be displayed as part of the exhibition.

The Azerbaijani carpet compositions and ornaments occupy a special place in these art works. On top of that, national architecture, nature and floral motifs are perfectly reflected through contemporary fine art.

Milena Nabiyeva stands out due to her unique approach. Firstly, she depicts ornaments on canvas, then she creates the main plot using that rich background.

This method allows to create a perfect harmony between the carpet motifs and Azerbaijani architectural monuments, nature, etc.

Her art pieces "Quince from the Garden of Eden ", "Sunday Morning ", "Malibeyli ", "Falling in Love ", "Love Bouquet ", "Self-Confidence Bouquet" are very interesting in this regard. They bring together the aesthetic codes of the past and the modern thinking and express great respect to our history and rich culture through the pattern language.

The hosting of the exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is linked to the wide use of national carpet compositions and ornaments by the artist in her works.

The museum constantly supports artists referring to carpet theme, this exhibition is the continuation of care and support.

Milena Nabiyeva's art works have been presented at exhibitions held in Baku, Paris, Ankara, and Saint Petersburg.

The exhibition "Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries" is the next stage of her creativity that expresses the Azerbaijani cultural heritage through colors, patterns, and new ideas.

The exhibition will stay open until September 21.