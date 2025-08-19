Researchers discover natural way to clear harmful proteins from aging brain cells

19 August 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Scientists have identified two natural compounds that can reverse aging and reduce the accumulation of harmful proteins in aged brain cells, Azernews reports via the Independent.

These findings suggest that a drug-free treatment approach for Alzheimer's disease may be possible. The compounds in question are nicotinamide (a form of vitamin B3) and epigallocatechin gallate, a powerful antioxidant found in green tea. The study found that these substances restore the level of GTP, which is the primary molecule responsible for energy production in nerve cells.

Observations showed that after treating aged nerve cells with these substances for 24 hours, the level of GTP returned to normal levels typically seen in younger cells. This restoration of energy balance activates the self-cleaning function of neurons, leading to a significant reduction in the deposits of amyloid proteins, which are considered one of the main symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists note that while further research is necessary to explore the methods of application, the results indicate that a new approach that supports brain energy systems could be promising in addressing age-related memory decline and Alzheimer's disease.