Azerbaijan to host first-ever Snooker Championship

20 August 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF), in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Ministry, will hold the country's first national championship in the "Snooker" discipline of billiards, Azernews reports.

The tournament will take place from September 6 to 8 at the Məkan Billiard Academy.

The main goal of the competition is to develop the "Snooker" discipline in Azerbaijan, establish a competitive environment in line with international standards, and increase young athletes' interest in this sport.

Participants from various regions of the country will compete in this historic championship and fight for the title of champion.

Snooker is a cue sport played on a rectangular table equipped with six pockets.

The main objective is to earn more points than the opponent by potting balls in a designated sequence. Players take turns to pot a red ball followed by a colored ball, and so on throughout the game.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF) is the governing body for billiards sports in Azerbaijan.

It is responsible for organizing competitions, promoting billiards, and managing the development of various billiards disciplines such as pool, snooker, and carom.

The federation plays a central role in organizing national championships, training athletes, and ensuring the proper infrastructure for the sport.

ABF is responsible for representing Azerbaijan in international competitions such as the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) events, the World Snooker Tour, and European Billiards competitions.

The Azerbaijan Billiards Federation also established its academy in order to develop this sport in the country.

The Billiards Academy is fully equipped to ensure high-level training for the national team.

It offers special programs not only for professional athletes but also for those who are new to learning billiards.

The academy is not just a practice and game area; it is also a center where future champions are nurtured and prepared for international competitions.

The main purpose of establishing the academy is to shape billiards culture in Azerbaijan, attract youth to this sport, and develop world-class athletes.