Victory chess tournament winners take info tour to Shusha [PHOTOS]

20 August 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Committee For Affairs Of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons has organized an info tour to the city of Shusha for the winners of the "Zəfər" (Victory) chess tournament, Azernews reports.

The event was carried out in the Shusha district with the support of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The chess tournament, dedicated to the Great Return and held by the State Committee in May of this year, was attended by schoolchildren who are internally displaced persons.

The main purpose of organizing the trip for the winners, those who took the first three places and those awarded incentive prizes, to the liberated territories is to provide them with the opportunity to become closely acquainted with their native lands and the living conditions of the returning population.

The young chess players visited Shusha city, where they familiarized themselves with the restoration and reconstruction works carried out within the framework of the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and the Action Plan of the First State Program on the Great Return.

They visited Shusha fortress, the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif, the Upper Govhar Agha Mosque, Isa spring, and Jidir Plain.

The schoolchildren left the cultural capital of the country with pleasant impressions.

The State Committee will continue organizing infotours to the liberated territories.

The info tour was conducted within the framework of information, propaganda, explanatory, and promotional activities carried out under the First State Program on the Great Return, aimed at informing and promoting the return of internally displaced persons to newly established settlements in the liberated territories.