Israeli ambassador meets with Christian community leaders in Azerbaijan
Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz recently met with leaders of the country’s Christian community, highlighting Azerbaijan’s tradition of interfaith dialogue and mutual respect, according to the Israeli Embassy’s “X” account, Azernews reports.
During the meetings, the ambassador met with Bishop Alexy of Baku and Azerbaijan, Archpriest Mefodi Efendiyev of the Mikhail-Arkhangelsk Orthodox Church, and Bishop Vladimir Fekete of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church.
The discussions focused on the life of the Catholic community in Azerbaijan, high-level interfaith cooperation, and the attention and support provided by the state to the Catholic Church.
