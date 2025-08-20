Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 20 2025

Israeli ambassador meets with Christian community leaders in Azerbaijan

20 August 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)
Israeli ambassador meets with Christian community leaders in Azerbaijan
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz recently met with leaders of the country’s Christian community, highlighting Azerbaijan’s tradition of interfaith dialogue and mutual respect, according to the Israeli Embassy’s “X” account, Azernews reports.

During the meetings, the ambassador met with Bishop Alexy of Baku and Azerbaijan, Archpriest Mefodi Efendiyev of the Mikhail-Arkhangelsk Orthodox Church, and Bishop Vladimir Fekete of the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church.

The discussions focused on the life of the Catholic community in Azerbaijan, high-level interfaith cooperation, and the attention and support provided by the state to the Catholic Church.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more