Azerbaijan and Cyprus discuss regional cooperation and EU Presidency plans

20 August 2025 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On August 20, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with his Cypriot counterpart, Konstantinos Kombos, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the Cypriot Foreign Minister conveyed his congratulations on the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, referring to the summit meeting held during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to the United States.

The ministers discussed plans for Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, as well as regional issues. Cyprus expressed its readiness to contribute to the peace process in the region during its EU Council presidency.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.