U16 Girls' basketball team to debut in European B Division
For the first time, Azerbaijan's under-16 girls' basketball team will compete in the B Division of the European Championship, Azernews reports.
The tournament will take place in Istanbul, Turkiye, from August 20 to 29.
Azerbaijan has been placed in Group B and will play four matches in the group stage.
Their first game was against Sweden on August 20. On August 22, they will face the Netherlands at 21:30.
The third match is scheduled for August 24 at 19:00 against Slovakia.
Finally, Azerbaijan will meet Luxembourg on August 25 at 21:30.
