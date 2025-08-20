Putin and Erdogan discuss US-Russia Summit in phone call

20 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Wednesday the summit between Russia and the United States that took place in Anchorage, Alaska, last week, Azernews reports.

Following a telephone conversation between two leaders, the Russian presidency issued a statement, saying that both Putin and Erdogan also talked about "latest developments in the situation around Ukraine" and that Moscow "noted with satisfaction Turkiye's assistance in holding talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul."

Additionally, the Kremlin shared that the leaders discussed the bilateral agenda, as well as further deepening of trade and investment ties between the two countries.