Wednesday August 20 2025

Amazon business surpasses 8 M global customers, reports $35 bln in annual revenue

20 August 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Amazon.com Inc. revealed on Wednesday that its Amazon Business platform now supports over 8 million organizations worldwide—excluding those in emerging markets—contributing to more than $35 billion in annual gross revenue.

