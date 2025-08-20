Azerbaijan balances growth in thermal power with stable waste-to-energy production

20 August 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Between January and July 2025, Azerbaijan's thermal power plants generated 12.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, according to the State Statistical Committee, Azernews reports.

This marks an increase of 117.9 million kWh, or 0.9%, compared to the same period in 2024.

During the same reporting period, electricity generated from the incineration of waste at thermal power plants totaled 132.1 million kWh—representing a slight decrease of 0.9 million kWh, or 0.7%, year-on-year.

Additionally, the total value of goods produced and services rendered in the electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply sector in January–July 2025 amounted to 1.9954 billion manats.

In the water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector, the value of products and services reached 370.9 million manats over the same period.