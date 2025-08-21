Azerbaijani envoy presents credentials to Dominican president [PHOTOS]

21 August 2025 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On August 20, Ruslan Rzayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Dominican Republic, presented his credentials to President Luis Abinader, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Ambassador Rzayev conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to the Dominican leader. President Abinader expressed his gratitude and asked for his regards to be passed on to President Aliyev.

The sides emphasized the promising prospects for strengthening bilateral ties, highlighted the importance of continued cooperation within international organizations, and discussed issues of mutual interest.