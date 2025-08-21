Baku to host 4th Salam Int'l Youth Film Festival

21 August 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Narimanfilm Film Studio, with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, and with PASHA Holding as the main sponsor, plans to hold the 4th edition of the Salam BYFF from August 25 to 28, 2025, Azernews reports.

The festival is intended for teenagers aged 13–17, and this year nearly 400 teenagers from both Azerbaijan and abroad are expected to serve as jury members at Salam BYFF.

Over the course of the festival, the program will include screenings of competition titles produced in various countries and featured at prestigious festivals; discussions of these films by participants; meetings with invited directors and actors; as well as interactive master classes and seminars on the fundamentals of filmmaking. On the final day, winners among the competing professional films will be determined by a vote of the aforementioned teenage jury.

The primary objectives of Salam BYFF are to foster friendship among teenagers in Azerbaijan and other countries; to promote the culture of our homeland and of other nations; to encourage young people to be brought up in accordance with universal moral values; and to cultivate refined artistic taste among teenagers through the screening of high‑quality, professional films.

The Opening Ceremony of the 4th Salam International Youth Film Festival will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center on August 25 at 10:00 AM. Following the official portion of the ceremony, the Festival will open with a screening of the Japanese feature film "You are here, you were here" (dir. Kousuke Sakoda).

After the screening, participants and audience will have the opportunity to meet director Kousuke Sakoda, ask questions, and share their impressions of the film.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.