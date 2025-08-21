Iran affirms continued, though limited, cooperation with IAEA amid stalled nuclear talks

21 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday that while Tehran has scaled back its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), it will not sever ties with the international watchdog entirely, Azernews reports, citing the IRNA news agency.

The reduced collaboration, he noted, follows the June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, which he attributed to Israel and the United States.

In an interview with the state-run IRNA news agency, Araghchi said Iran has yet to find common ground with European nations for resuming nuclear deal negotiations. Discussions with the United States, he added, have also yielded little progress thus far.

Addressing regional tensions, Araghchi dismissed claims of Iranian involvement in the ongoing conflict between Lebanon and Israel. He emphasized that Tehran respects Lebanon’s sovereignty and does not interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

The statements come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension and uncertainty surrounding the future of Iran’s nuclear program and its role in regional dynamics.