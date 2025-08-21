Youth and Sports Ministry explores opportunities for int'l cooperation [PHOTOS]

21 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has engaged in a productive discussion with Fidel Ylli, President of the Albanian National Olympic Committee; Astrit Hasani, President of the European Weightlifting Federation; and Leonard Lulay, President of the Albanian Gymnastics Federation, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in sports, sharing experiences, and advancing various athletic disciplines.

The sides also discussed prospects for joint efforts in hosting international competitions and broadening their relations.

President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kamran Nabizade also participated in the meeting.

The Albanian National Olympic Committee is a non-profit organization serving as the official authority for Albania's involvement in the Olympic Games.

As a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it oversees the development and administration of all Olympic-related initiatives within the country.

The committee's members include 46 sports federations, which collectively elect the Executive Council, consisting of the president and ten members.

Its headquarters are located in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

The European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) serves as the governing authority for weightlifting throughout Europe, tasked with organizing and overseeing the sport across the continent.

Founded in 1969, the EWF operates under the auspices of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and is responsible for major competitions such as the European Weightlifting Championships.