President Aliyev’s regional dev't strategy positions Ganja as Azerbaijan’s second capital

21 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to accelerate its economic development and modernization agenda - not only in its capital, Baku, but throughout the country’s regions. This balanced approach to national progress reflects a long-term vision to build an economically diverse, socially inclusive, and infrastructure-rich Azerbaijan.

A powerful example of this strategy in action was witnessed on August 20, as President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city. Their visit was more than a ceremonial tour—it was a comprehensive review of strategic investments, infrastructure upgrades, industrial projects, and cultural restoration efforts, all aimed at transforming Ganja into a vibrant regional hub.

Urban transformation: Laying the groundwork for a modern Ganja

The President and First Lady began their visit by laying flowers at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, honoring the legacy that laid the foundations for Azerbaijan’s statehood and development. They were then briefed on the city's broad urban renewal program - an ambitious effort involving the repaving of over 120 streets, the restoration of 637 building facades, and roofing replacements for more than 1,100 structures.

Public spaces, including parks and fountains, are being revived; modern lighting systems are being installed across 49 streets and avenues; and green spaces have been expanded citywide. These efforts are not merely cosmetic—they are fundamental to creating livable, smart cities outside the capital.

Economic ambition: A new industrial hub in the making

One of the most significant developments during the visit was the groundbreaking ceremony for a basalt products manufacturing facility by “Azerbazalt” LLC. This project is a clear signal of Azerbaijan’s move toward industrial diversification and regional economic empowerment.

With an initial investment of 27 million manats , the facility will produce basalt powder and organic fertilizers using raw materials from the Goygol District. In its second phase, it will shift to high-tech outputs such as basalt fiber and 3D printing filament - vital materials for industries like defense, construction, and advanced manufacturing.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, the facility is expected to create 500 jobs across two phases, contributing to regional employment and strengthening Azerbaijan’s non-oil industrial base.

CIS Games 2025: Sports infrastructure and global visibility

As Ganja prepares to host the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, President Aliyev and the First Lady reviewed the extensive reconstruction work at Ganja City Stadium.

The new stadium, meeting UEFA Category 4 standards, will seat over 15,000 spectators, include state-of-the-art media and athlete facilities, and house a Football Academy. With over 12 hectares of total infrastructure, including parking, training grounds, and landscaped areas, the stadium is poised to become a major sporting venue in the region.

Hosting the CIS Games positions Ganja not only as a sports city but also as a center of soft power and international engagement, further reinforcing the benefits of regional development.

Preserving memory: The Ganja Memorial Complex

Another key site on the agenda was the Ganja Memorial Complex, a solemn tribute to the victims of missile attacks during the 44-day Patriotic War. The complex is being built on the site of destroyed residential buildings and will feature a museum, exhibition space, and symbolic crater marking the missile impact.

Set across 4 hectares, the project is a blend of historical preservation and urban redevelopment, designed to ensure that the city’s pain is not forgotten, even as it rises stronger.

Tourism and wellness: Hajikend Recreation Complex

The visit concluded with an inspection of the Hajikend Recreation Complex, a large-scale tourism and wellness project spanning 23 hectares across Ganja and neighboring Goygol. Once completed, the complex will host up to 452 guests in a variety of accommodation options, from luxury cottages to standard rooms.

Featuring restaurants, a fitness center, a spa, indoor pool, conference hall, and sports courts, the complex will support health tourism, eco-tourism, and business travel. Most importantly, it will create approximately 300 jobs, offering another sustainable avenue for local economic growth.

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ganja powerfully showcased Azerbaijan’s commitment to balanced, regional development. With smart investments in industry, infrastructure, tourism, and sports, Ganja is evolving into a self-sufficient, competitive, and culturally vibrant city.

This visit affirms that Azerbaijan’s growth is no longer Baku-centric. Under President Aliyev’s leadership, the regions are being empowered with the tools, investments, and vision to play a vital role in the nation’s future. Ganja, in particular, stands as a model of how comprehensive developmen - rooted in both economic modernization and cultural renewal - can transform regional cities into engines of national progress.