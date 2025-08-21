OpenAI CFO signals possible future IPO, highlights growth and evolving Microsoft partnership

21 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar hinted at the possibility of an initial public offering during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, stating that the company may "go public at some point in the future." While no specific timeline was provided, the comment aligns with recent reports suggesting OpenAI is aiming for a staggering $500 billion valuation through a secondary share sale.

Azernews reports, Friar also noted a surge in demand for the company’s paid subscriptions—ChatGPT Plus and Pro—following the launch of its latest AI model, ChatGPT-5. “We’re seeing strong momentum in user interest and uptake,” she said, reflecting growing confidence in the company's consumer-facing products.

Regarding OpenAI’s high-profile collaboration with Microsoft, Friar acknowledged that the dynamic is evolving. “The nature of our partnership is changing,” she said, while reaffirming that Microsoft remains “a critical partner for years to come.”

The remarks offer a glimpse into OpenAI’s strategic direction as it navigates explosive growth, market interest, and shifting alliances in the rapidly accelerating AI sector.