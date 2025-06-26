Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Armed Forces' 107th Anniversary

26 June 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

“We salute the heroic Azerbaijan Armed Forces who serve tirelessly day and night for the security and stability of our brotherly Azerbaijan. Under the slogan ‘One nation, two states,’ we will always remain united as one heart and one fist."

The Turkish National Defense Ministry extended its congratulations to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces on the occasion of their 107th anniversary, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry on its official “X” (formerly Twitter) account.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!