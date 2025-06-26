Azerbaijan celebrates Armed Forces Day amid historic military milestones

26 June 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

It is a well-known truth that a strong army and a strong state go hand in hand. The strength of an independent country is measured not only by its economy and politics but also by the power of its military. In Azerbaijan, building a national army has gone through many difficult and complex stages.

We can confidently say that the development history of our national army is closely tied to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was after Heydar Aliyev first came to power in 1969 that, thanks to his exceptional efforts, the process of training military personnel in our country began. Under his leadership, the work carried out in the field of army building allowed for the creation of a well-organized and powerful military force in Azerbaijan and laid a strong foundation for its future strengthening. In 1971, Heydar Aliyev succeeded in establishing a military school in Azerbaijan—named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski—that trained military personnel, overcoming significant challenges. Thanks to his leadership, Azerbaijani youth were able to study at the Baku Higher Combined Command School and the Baku Higher Naval School, as well as be admitted to other military institutions of the USSR on favorable terms.

After Azerbaijan restored its independence in 1991, the country faced a serious crisis in all areas, including the military. It was only with the return of Heydar Aliyev to political power in 1993—at the request of the Azerbaijani people—that the army-building process resumed. After the signing of the Bishkek Protocol on May 12, 1994, the formation of the National Army in Azerbaijan accelerated significantly.

As the National Leader emphasized: “A country without reliable, strong armed forces capable of defending its homeland and territory cannot have secure independence.” As a result of the successful policies implemented, special attention was paid to improving the material and technical support of the Armed Forces, enhancing the moral-psychological readiness of personnel, and raising combat spirit. Consequently, the Azerbaijani army turned into a well-organized and powerful force.

According to the Presidential Decree dated May 22, 1998, the date of the formation of the Separate Azerbaijani Corps—June 26—was declared the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and has since been officially celebrated as a state holiday every year.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, army-building measures have successfully continued on a new level over the last 20 years. Both the professional training and the material-technical base of the Armed Forces were strengthened, and necessary actions were taken to improve the social protection of servicemen and soldiers. Overall, the country’s defense spending was significantly increased.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Great Leader Ilham Aliyev’s words—“We have created such a strong army that we can fulfill any task”—have proven true in practice. As a logical result, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces quickly became the most powerful in the region. In 2020, fulfilling the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s most honorable mission, the army carried out the liberation of our beloved Karabakh—long occupied for 30 years—in just 44 days with unprecedented professionalism in modern military history. In 2023, full sovereignty was restored. Thanks to the heroism and bravery of our soldiers, and the sacrifice of our martyrs, the whole world witnessed the glorious victories of Azerbaijan inscribed in the military history of the 21st century.

Today, the modern Azerbaijani Army meets the highest standards. The victory in the Patriotic War necessitated certain reforms in army-building. By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a new Special Forces Commando unit was established, and in 2022, the National Defense University was created to improve military education management. It is no coincidence that the defense budget continues to increase annually. For instance, in 2025, defense and security expenditures in the state budget reached 8 billion 396.3 million manats.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s utmost care and attention, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have become the most powerful in the region. According to a report by the reputable Global Fire Power center, based on 55 indicators, the Azerbaijani Army ranks first in the South Caucasus and among the top fifty armies in the world.

It should be noted that this year, our wise nation—including the Azerbaijani Army—is celebrating the Armed Forces Day with double pride and joy, as it coincides with the 5th anniversary of the Second Karabakh–Patriotic War and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of modern, independent Azerbaijan in the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty."

In conclusion, all the achievements Azerbaijan has attained at both the national and international levels are clear examples of the implementation of a sustainable and effective governance model that meets new challenges. The sustainable success in army-building today is a vivid demonstration that, despite ongoing global conflicts and wars, the Azerbaijani state and its people continue to promote peace, security, and development—especially in the South Caucasus.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of Azerbaijan's Parliament (Milli Majlis)