First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day.
According to Azernews, the post reads:
“We are proud of our Army, which brought the joy of Victory to our people! May God have mercy on our martyrs who heroically gave their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our beloved Azerbaijan!”
