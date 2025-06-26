Azerbaijan’s artistic voice resonates in Europe through Mahmudova’s installations [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 09:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova took part in the "3daysofdesign" festival in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

According to YARAT, the “3daysofdesign” festival is a platform for both renowned and emerging artist-designers from around the world. At the event, Aida Mahmudova successfully presented her "Elysium" carpet series and "Nameless" sculptural lamp series at an exhibition hosted at Kongernes Lapidarium, one of Copenhagen's major cultural venues.

The "Elysium" carpet series—produced across three different weaving workshops in Azerbaijan—fuses centuries-old artisanal techniques with innovative sculptural features. These works reflect Mahmudova's deep interest in textile heritage and her creative experimentation. Through multi-layered, three-dimensional forms, she broadens the scope of textile art. Her approach transforms the carpet from a traditional surface into an autonomous sculptural object that interacts with space and carries symbolic depth.

Meanwhile, the "Nameless" sculptural lamp series explores themes of memory and spatial awareness using ceramic, glass, and stone. The pieces were created in close collaboration with Spain’s Worn Studio. Inspired by vertically stacked stone columns traditionally used as ritual or directional markers, Mahmudova reinterprets them as monuments to personal memory. Through this series, she invites viewers into an emotional journey where tradition intersects with modernity and Azerbaijani identity is expressed through the universal language of art and design.