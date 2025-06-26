Military parades held across Azerbaijan to mark 107th anniversary of Armed Forces [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, military bands accompanied by soldiers conducted marches through the central streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Ganja, Khankendi, and Lachin.

According to Azernews, on June 26, military personnel marched from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM along the following routes:

In Baku:

Heydar Aliyev Palace – Bulbul Avenue – Nizami Cinema Center – Neftchilar Avenue – Azadliq Square – “AMAY” Shopping Center;

Martyrs’ Alley – Flame Towers Complex – “Icherisheher” Metro Station – Gala Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater – Azneft Circle – Bahram Gur Statue;

Gazanfar Musabayev Park – Abdurrahim bey Haqverdiyev Street – Huseyn Javid Avenue – Huseyn Javid Park – Parliament Avenue – Martyrs’ Alley;

Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center – Samed Vurgun Street – Zabitler Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi Statue – Neftchilar Avenue;

Nariman Narimanov Statue – Central Park – Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater – Winter Park – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Central Bank of Azerbaijan – 28 Mall Shopping Center.

Similar marches were also held in the central streets and avenues of Ganja, Khankendi, and Lachin.