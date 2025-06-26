Asian Development Bank unveils strategic projects to strengthen Middle Corridor linkages

26 June 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has earmarked more than ten specific investment projects worth at least $3.5 billion for the period 2025–2028, aimed at fully realizing the potential of the Middle Corridor trade and transport route, Azernews reports, citing Yevgeniy Zhukov, Director of the Central and West Asia Department at ADB, during a panel discussion held in Beijing at the annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

