Khankendi hosts military parade to celebrate armed forces day [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On June 26, a military parade took place in Khankendi in honor of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Day. Leading the procession with pride was the Azerbaijani soldier, Azernews reports.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, as well as the Agdere and Khojaly districts, military personnel marched through designated central streets of the city accompanied by a military band.

Patriotic military songs and victory marches lifted the spirits of local residents and visitors, who listened with great enthusiasm. The soldiers marching on the liberated land of Khankendi were warmly applauded by citizens. The celebratory march concluded at the city’s Victory Square.

It is worth recalling that the Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, in response to provocations by Armenian armed forces, lasted 44 days and ended with Armenia’s signing of a capitulation agreement during the night of November 9–10. This victory resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, restoring the country’s territorial integrity. During these 44 days, the Azerbaijani army liberated over 300 villages, towns, and cities, including the strategically important city of Shusha.

In the Second Garabagh War, approximately 3,000 Azerbaijani servicemen and about 93 civilians were martyred, with thousands of soldiers, officers, and civilians injured.

Marking the third anniversary of this victory, on the night of September 19–20, 2023, local counterterrorism operations were carried out against separatist and illegal Armenian armed groups in Karabakh. The operation lasted about 23 hours and resulted in the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s state sovereignty over all its territories.