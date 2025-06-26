Defense Ministry marks Armed Forces Day with tributes to National Leader [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day and the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Army, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and other officials visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Victory Park.

According to Azernews, citing the Ministry’s Department of Press and Public Relations, the leadership of the Ministry laid a wreath at the monument of the Great Leader and paid their deep respects to his memory. The grave of the renowned ophthalmologist and academician, Zarifa Aliyeva, was also visited, with roses laid as a sign of reverence.

Subsequently, a wreath was laid at the Victory Monument in Victory Park with the participation of an honorary guard.