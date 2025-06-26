Armenian Deputy FM: Armenia–Azerbaijan dialogue remains ongoing
The ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at normalizing relations have not reached a deadlock, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, as he said to local media outlets.
Kostanyan made the remarks during a recent briefing, emphasizing that dialogue between the two countries is continuing.
“I would not describe the process as being at an impasse, because such a label would imply that there are no discussions taking place — and that is not the case,” he stated.
Kostanyan also expressed hope that representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan would meet in the near future to hold further discussions on a peace agreement.
His remarks come amid cautious optimism over the potential for a long-term settlement in the South Caucasus, as both nations continue to engage in high-level diplomacy despite challenges.
