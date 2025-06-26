Poetry of Nizami Ganjavi highlights environmental harmony at London gala
A gala event held as part of London Climate Action Week 2025 featured a powerful reading of a poem by the legendary Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, celebrating the harmony between humanity and nature, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan's Ambassador in UK Elin Suleymanov's post on "X".
The poem was recited by María Fernanda Espinosa, former president of the UN General Assembly and Ecuador’s Environment Minister, praised for her eloquent delivery.
A printed version of Nizami’s poetry was also included in the official programme of LCAW2025, underscoring the significance of traditional wisdom in modern climate discourse.
Ambassador Elin Suleymanov described the moment as “a delight,” highlighting the enduring relevance of Nizami’s calls for ecological balance. By integrating this timeless verse into the event, organizers reaffirmed the role of cultural heritage in fostering global environmental awareness.
What a delight to hear poetry of the legendary Azerbaijani sage Nizami Ganjavi calling for balance with nature @london_climate gala night read by the amazing @mfespinosaEC!— Elin Suleymanov (@ElinSuleymanov) June 26, 2025
Printed text of Nizami's poem also appeared in the programme of #LCAW2025 https://t.co/iWSaM4uuzR pic.twitter.com/Uk7jyvpkZ6
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!