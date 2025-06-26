Azernews.Az

Thursday June 26 2025

Ethanol production in Azerbaijan quadruples in first five months

26 June 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)
Ethanol production in Azerbaijan quadruples in first five months
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan has recorded a significant increase in ethanol (ethyl alcohol) production during the first five months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. The Committee noted that between January and May 2025, the country produced...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more