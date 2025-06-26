Azerbaijani delegation explores media cooperation during visit to China [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of its official visit to China, an Azerbaijani delegation held productive meetings at China Media Group and the Communication University of China, focusing on strengthening media cooperation and exploring joint initiatives, Azernews reports, citing the Media Development Agency.

The Agency noted that the visit aimed to deepen bilateral ties in the fields of media innovation, education, and content development.

At China Media Group, discussions centered on key themes such as information policy, digital transformation, multilingual broadcasting capabilities, and the integration of modern technologies into media practices. Both sides exchanged views on expanding international cooperation in the media sector, particularly through content exchange and the adoption of emerging technologies.

The delegation later visited the Communication University of China, one of the country’s most prominent institutions for journalism and media studies. Talks there focused on enhancing collaboration in media education, including opportunities for student development, practical training, and the launch of joint academic initiatives.

Participants also emphasized the potential for creating future joint projects and shared platforms to support professional and institutional ties between the two countries.

This visit reflects Azerbaijan’s broader commitment to engaging with global media ecosystems, advancing professional training in journalism, and embracing technological innovation to enrich its domestic media landscape.