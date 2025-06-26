Strategic MoU signed between Azerbaijan, China Datang for renewable energy projects [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and China’s “China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd” have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development of a “green energy corridor,” Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his X account.

The post reads:

“We held a productive meeting with Liu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation. We discussed projects for the development of offshore wind energy and the construction of solar power plants with China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd. An MoU on cooperation for the development of the green energy corridor was signed between the company and the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources.