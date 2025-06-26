Defense Ministry leadership visits military hospital on Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS]

26 June 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In honor of June 26 – Armed Forces Day and the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Army, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense paid a visit to the Main Clinical Hospital, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry noted that the visit began with the laying of flowers at the statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which stands on the hospital grounds. Deep respect and reverence were expressed for the memory of the architect of modern Azerbaijan.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the hospital’s medical personnel and wounded servicemen receiving treatment. On behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all military personnel on the occasion of Armed Forces Day and the anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army’s founding.

The Ministry’s leadership closely observed the recovery process of the injured servicemen, wished them a swift return to full health, and presented them with holiday gifts in honor of the national occasion.

The professional service and compassionate care provided by the hospital’s staff were highly praised. The Main Clinical Hospital has long been recognized for its exceptional attention to the examination and treatment of military personnel, reflecting the country’s enduring commitment to the well-being of its defenders.