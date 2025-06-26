Azerbaijan’s Chief of General Staff heads to Türkiye for military visit

26 June 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of General Metin Gürak, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, a delegation led by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, has departed for Istanbul, Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry noted that the visit includes a series of official engagements. The Azerbaijani delegation will first observe the multinational exercise “Peace Defender – 2025” in Istanbul. Following that, the delegation is scheduled to travel to Konya to participate in the High-Level Observer Day of the “Anatolian Eagle – 2025” international military exercise.

As part of the program, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is also expected to meet with Mr. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye. The meeting will cover bilateral defense cooperation and further strengthening of strategic ties between the armed forces of the two brotherly nations.

The visit underscores the deepening military partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on shared history, regional security interests, and a strong foundation of mutual trust and solidarity.