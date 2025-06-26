Azerbaijan plans 2.3 GW Wind and Solar projects with Chinese investment
Azerbaijan is keen to expand its cooperation with China from technology transfer and joint projects to scientific research collaboration and the development of human capital, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, as he said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers’ meeting and the forum titled “Industrial Innovation as a Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development” held in Ningbo, China.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!