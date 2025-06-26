Azernews.Az

Thursday June 26 2025

Azerbaijan plans 2.3 GW Wind and Solar projects with Chinese investment

26 June 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan plans 2.3 GW Wind and Solar projects with Chinese investment
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan is keen to expand its cooperation with China from technology transfer and joint projects to scientific research collaboration and the development of human capital, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, as he said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers’ meeting and the forum titled “Industrial Innovation as a Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development” held in Ningbo, China.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more