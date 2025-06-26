Azerbaijan plans 2.3 GW Wind and Solar projects with Chinese investment

26 June 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is keen to expand its cooperation with China from technology transfer and joint projects to scientific research collaboration and the development of human capital, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, as he said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers’ meeting and the forum titled “Industrial Innovation as a Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development” held in Ningbo, China.

