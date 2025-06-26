Azernews.Az

Thursday June 26 2025

Azerbaijan–Italy remittance flows show positive momentum

26 June 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–Italy remittance flows show positive momentum
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
In the first quarter of 2025, remittance flows between Azerbaijan and Italy showed notable growth, even as the overall volume of money transfers in and out of Azerbaijan declined compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). According to the Central Bank's report, money transfers from individuals in Azerbaijan to Italy totaled...

