Azerbaijan’s small payments clearing system shows shift in transaction patterns
In May 2025, the volume of transactions processed through Azerbaijan’s Small Payments Clearing System (SPCS) exceeded ₼3.9 billion ($2.3 billion), with the total number of transactions surpassing ₼9.7 million ($5.3 billion), Azernews reports citing the Central Bank. Compared to the same month in 2024, the transaction volume under the SPCS decreased by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!