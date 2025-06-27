Azerbaijan builds green energy corridors linking Asia and Europe
Azerbaijan is undergoing a strategic transformation from a traditional oil and gas exporter to a regional leader in renewable energy. With a clear national vision and rising international demand for sustainable power sources, the country has made green energy a central pillar of its long-term economic and geopolitical strategy. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has launched ambitious plans to increase the share of renewables in its installed electricity generation capacity to 38% within five years, and approximately 43% by 2035. These goals reflect a broader policy to reduce dependency on hydrocarbons (fossil fuels), address climate change commitments, and reposition Azerbaijan as a green energy corridor connecting Asia and Europe.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!