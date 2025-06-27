Iran reopens east skies, extends flight bans elsewhere
Iranian transport ministry spokesperson Majid Akhavan announced Friday that the country's northern, southern, and western airspace will remain closed until 2 pm on June 28. The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said the measure aims to ensure the safety of flights and passengers, Azernews reports.
In contrast, the eastern half of Iran's airspace has reopened for domestic, international, and transit flights. The decision follows aviation notices and reflects ongoing instability in certain regions.
Passengers are urged to check flight status before heading to airports and remain in contact with airlines, as sudden changes may occur. Authorities pledged to issue further updates as conditions evolve and advised the public to follow official channels for the latest information.
