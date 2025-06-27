Six Italian cities on red alert as heatwave approaches peak

27 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Six Italian cities - Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia and Turin - were on red alert on Thursday with the heatwave the country is experiencing approaching its forecast peak at the weekend, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The number of cities on the maximum red alert, which means the heat is so intense it is a threat to healthy people and not just vulnerable groups such as the sick and the elderly, is set to rise to 13 on Friday, the heath ministry said.

On Sunday in Florence, Ferrara and Terni the mercury column will mark 40°C in the shade, forecaster Antonio Sanò has said.In Milan and Rome 39°C is expected.

"The maximum temperatures could exceed the historical records recorded even in the famous heat wave of 2003 and will be paired with tropical nights, in which minimum temperatures will be above 20°C", said Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it.

In short, in Italy, there will be widespread minimum temperatures of 25°C and maximum temperatures of 40°C both in the South and in the Center-North.

The anticyclone that dominates the country, Sanò emphasized, "will accompany us for at least 10 days, with a first peak on Thursday 26, a second even more extreme peak on Sunday 29 June and a probable slight drop in temperatures after Wednesday 2 July".