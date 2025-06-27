President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Poland [PHOTOS]

27 June 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Paweł Radomski, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland, on June 27, Azernews reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in many areas and hailed the development of bilateral relations in the political and economic spheres.

Noting that Poland is a member of the European Union, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of mutual engagement between the two countries within the framework of Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation. The head of state underlined that recent high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and the European Union have created favorable conditions for opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his regards to President Andrzej Duda.

Paweł Radomski shared his impressions of the development of Baku, noting that he had visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and was deeply impressed by the large-scale construction efforts underway, as well as the natural beauty of those regions.

The sides also noted the significance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the working groups for Interparliamentary Relations in further expanding bilateral ties.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transport, and other areas.