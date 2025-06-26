Japan negotiating with US on long-term LNG supplies

26 June 2025 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tokyo Gas Co., Japan’s largest natural gas utility, is currently negotiating long-term contracts for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with at least four American exporters, according to industry sources familiar with the matter, Azernews reports. Among the potential partners are Energy Transfer LP and Commonwealth LNG, both based in...

