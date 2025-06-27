Turkish and Azerbaijani commanders stress importance of joint training [PHOTOS]

27 June 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation from Türkiye’s National Defence University (NDU), led by Vice-Rector Professor Serdar Salman, is continuing its official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The group includes senior officials from the NDU Land Forces Military Institute as well as participants of the "Command and Staff Management Course."

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence, the delegation met with Major General Ilgar Latifov, Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijani Land Forces, as part of the visit.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of military education in enhancing the professionalism of service members from the two brotherly nations. They also highlighted the significance of joint exercises aimed at experience-sharing and strengthening military cooperation. A wide range of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Later, the delegation visited the Land Forces' Combat Command Center, where they were briefed on the center’s structure and operations. The Turkish guests were also presented with a detailed overview of the Azerbaijani Land Forces, including their history, core missions, development trajectory, and key achievements.