No casualties in fire at Baku Film Studio after explosion

27 June 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

An explosion occurred overnight at the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarly, triggering a fire in a structure where pyrotechnic materials used in film production were stored, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The Press Service noted that he fire was swiftly extinguished thanks to prompt and effective measures taken by the Ministry.

The Press Service added that the blast caused structural damage to a single-story building with a total area of 200 square meters. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to other nearby structures. Several wooden boxes containing pyrotechnic materials, along with three propane gas cylinders, were secured and protected from the fire.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.