Friday June 27 2025

Credit card usage rises sharply in Azerbaijan

27 June 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan witnessed significant growth in credit card usage during the first five months of 2025, with total transaction volume reaching ₼4.143 billion ($2.44 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. This figure marks a 26.2% increase — or an additional ...

