Azerbaijani cadet judokas dominate first day of European Championships in Skopje [PHOTOS]
The European Judo Championship for Cadets has kicked off in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.
Azernews reports that 9 Azerbaijani judokas competed on the first day of the tournament across six weight categories. Six of them managed to reach the podium.
Our male judokas won gold medals in all three of their contested weight categories. Anar Guliyev (-50 kg), Rasul Alizadeh (-55 kg), and Zeyd Alasgarov (-60 kg) defeated all their opponents to become European champions.
Among the girls, Narmin Agamirzazadeh (-48 kg) claimed silver, while Gulshan Huseynova (-44 kg) and Leyla Alekbarova (-48 kg) earned bronze medals.
As a result, Team Azerbaijan secured a total of six medals on the first day of the European Championship—3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze—placing first in the overall team standings based on medal quality.
