Pyrotechnic blast hits Baku Film Studio courtyard [VIDEO]
An explosion occurred in the courtyard of the J. Jabbarli Film Studio in Baku.
According to reports by official sources, pyrotechnic materials used for a film shoot exploded, Azernews reports.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!